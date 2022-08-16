Next House Almeria: Exclusive villa For Sale in Cerro Gordo, Partaloa

EXCLUSIVE to Next House Almeria! We are delighted to present you this beautiful independent three-bedroom villa located on a large private elevated plot with a private pool, roof terrace and mature gardens with stunning 360º views over the surrounding mountains on the outskirts of Partaloa, within less than 10 minutes drive from Albox town in the sunny Almeria region.

Double wrought iron gates open onto a paved driveway with ample space to park multiple cars. From there, a path leads to the pool area with a large terrace. Currently, the terrace surrounding the pool area is laid with gravel, but this could be lined with artificial grass or even printed concrete to create a fantastic space with plenty of room to sunbathe and relax while enjoying the stunning views. To the right of the pool area, to the rear, there is an outdoor barbecue area with a covered terrace, ideal to enjoy el fresco, and from here is access to the back kitchen door.

The pool is right in front of the house, where there is a covered porch, ideal for outdoor meals. The front door opens to an entrance hall with doors to the right that open to a spacious living/dining room with hot/cold air conditioning, a ceiling fan and a wood stove. The living room has direct access to the pool area. Following the entrance hall, further to the right a door opens to a good size fully fitted kitchen with a door leading to the rear terrace and barbecue area, which is ideal as an outdoor dining area. Also in the kitchen, there is a large pantry.

The entrance hall gives access to the rest of the rooms. Leaving the kitchen there is a spacious family bathroom with a bathtub, next, there is a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, ceiling fan and air conditioning. At the end of the hall, there is another double bedroom, also with a built-in wardrobe and ventilated ceiling. There is also the main bedroom, which is the most spacious and bright in the house, with a very spacious en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, air conditioning and a ceiling fan.

From the porch of the house, you can enjoy the impressive views towards the mountains and the pool. Down the side of the house, a staircase leads to a rooftop terrace that offers great long-range views over the surrounding mountain ranges. To take advantage of the stairwell there is also a log storage room.

It is a fantastic large and bright villa, that could be your forever home or ideal for lock- safe holiday home, as still has neighbours around, but is still very private. You can reach the coast with it’s sandy beaches within less then 40 minutes.

Don’t wait longer and book your visit now! This can be your Next House in Almeria!

Ref. NHA576

Price: €169.950