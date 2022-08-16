By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 18:08

Hollywood actor quietly splits from younger British-born actress. Image: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com

HOLLYWOOD actor and TV personality Zach Braff (47) reportedly split from his girlfriend, 26-year-old British-born actress Florence Pugh earlier this year.

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the Black Widow actress revealed that she had split with the Scrubs actor quietly to avoid comments on their relationship.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” said Pugh.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

“I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” she added.

Pugh revealed that she does not enjoy having her private life invaded now that she is a celebrity.

Starring on Harper’s BAZAAR September 2022 front cover, the Don’t Worry Darling actress said: “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong.”

She added: “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

The couple had been dating for three years after they pair worked together on the short film ‘In the Time It Takes to Get There.’

The news of their split comes after another couple announced their break up.

Last month, former Roma captain Francesco Totti announced that he and his wife, TV presenter Ilary Blasi, had broken up after more than 20 years together.

It was later alleged that Totti’s personal trainer Cristiano Iovino had started a relationship with Blasi about a year and a half ago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.