By Guest Writer • 16 August 2022 • 13:06

A large number of Huevos de Toro entered into the contest Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

MALAGA Province is the home of the delicious Bull Egg Tomato which has a relatively short season.

Known in Spanish as the Huevo de Toro tomato is a large tomato, with a heart-shaped or flattened shape, and its weight ranges between 300 to 600 grams per fruit although some van weigh more than a kilo.

On August 15, San Agustín Park in Coin was the scene of the annual Bull Egg Tomato Tasting Contest and Auction, organised by the Malaga Provincial Council, Coin Council, the Association of Bull Egg Tomato Producers and the GDR Guadalhorce Valley.

Attending were two members of the Provincial Council, Margarita del Cid and Cristóbal Ortega who confirmed that the promotion of this species was part of the Sabor a Malaga campaign.

The winning selection, as chosen by 14 jurors was auctioned for a record €4,000 with the proceeds being donated to the DiabetesCERO Foundation which currently is involved in assisting Ukraine.

In Coin, the tomato is normally harvested first thing in the morning since, if it is done later in the day, the heat can spoil its taste and it is important to pick whilst the first sign of red is seen through the green in order to prolong the tomatoes life.

There was also a Fruit and Vegetable Contest with the star of the event being a 221kilo pumpkin.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga Province is the home of the delicious Bull Egg Tomato’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.