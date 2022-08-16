By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 9:44

Menu del dia prices soar across Spain due to rising inflation Credit:Kauka Jarvi/Shutterstock.com

Inflation across Spain has forced bars to raise their Menu del dia (daily menu) prices to an average of €14 in Spanish cities.

The rise of the cost of a Menu del dia across Spain is due to increase of energy and raw material prices seen throughout the world.

The data provided by Hostelería de España and Edenred, the company that manages Ticket Restaurant, is the result of 611 surveys carried out across the nation.

The evidence provided by the survey shows that the average prices in Spain’s ten main cities are above €13 whereas five years ago they were €11.9.

Barcelona is the most expensive city to eat a set Menu del dia with an average price of €14 followed by Madrid at €13.9, Palma de Mallorca at €13.6, Bilbao at €13.5, Murcia €13, Zaragoza €12.8, Valencia €12.6, Malaga €12.5, Seville €12 and Las Palmas at €11.5.

The highest price increases for a Menu del dia when compared to 2016, has been seen in Galicia at 16.4 per cent, La Rioja at 15.7 per cent, the Basque Country 12.5 per cent, Catalonia at 10.8 per cent and Madrid at 10.4 per cent.

The average price of a Menu del dia in Spain now sits at €12.8, which is 9 per cent more than in 2016, when it cost €11.7.

