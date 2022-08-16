Quadruple vaccinated Jill Biden infected with Covid and using ‘unapproved’ Paxlovid to treat

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 15:54

JILL BIDEN, the First Lady of the United States, has tested positive for Covid and is suffering mild symptoms.

On Tuesday, August 16, Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden – who recently suffered from Covid – tested positive for Covid and is now using the same medicine as her husband and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to treat the virus.

“After testing negative for Covid on Monday, August 15, during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,” the First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said.

“The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms.

“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

People online have reacted to the news.

“Prayers up for First Lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19. 🙏” one person wrote.

Prayers up for First Lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19. 🙏 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 16, 2022

Another said: “First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. Wishing her a very speedy recovery and sending lots of love. 💝”

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. Wishing her a very speedy recovery and sending lots of love. 💝 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 16, 2022

“Sending lots of love and well wishes for a speedy recovery to @FLOTUS. Hopefully this means some much deserved rest for someone who never slows down!” another person wrote.

Sending lots of love and well wishes for a speedy recovery to @FLOTUS. Hopefully this means some much deserved rest for someone who never slows down! — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 16, 2022

While another person on Twitter said: “Jill Biden just tested positive for Covid. The ritual “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted” tweet is coming.”

Jill Biden just tested positive for Covid The ritual “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted” tweet is coming — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 16, 2022

“Jill Biden just tested positive for COVID, despite being double vaxxed, boosted and religiously wearing a mask,” another person said.

Jill Biden just tested positive for COVID, despite being double vaxxed, boosted and religiously wearing a mask. — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) August 16, 2022

Following the news, US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “The President (Joe Biden) tested negative for COVID this morning on an antigen test.”

“Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others. We will also increase the President’s testing cadence and report those results.”

Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others. We will also increase the President's testing cadence and report those results. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 16, 2022

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday, August 15, that he was thankful to have received four jabs of the Covid vaccine and revealed he was using the same treatment protocol that US President Joe Biden used when he tested (and rebound tested) positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, August 15, the 60-year-old billionaire wrote: “I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.”

He added: “We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world.

“Paxlovid is not approved, but is authorised for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12+, weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. See safety info: COVID19oralRx.com.”

On July 21, US President Biden tested positive for Covid and announced he had begun taking Paxlovid.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the White House said at the time.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

