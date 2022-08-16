By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 10:18

"Russia remains open to all those who want to be friends" says Chechen leader Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, took to his personal Telegram to send the World a powerful message on Russia’s “strength” amid Western sanctions, as reported on Tuesday, August 16.

Russia’s Chechen leader stated:

“Despite all the efforts of the NATO alliance to isolate Russia from the outside world, our country has been and remains open to all those who want to be friends with it and have mutually beneficial ties of trust.”

“All our enemies did not foresee one thing in their anti-Russian plans: Russia is the leading military power in the world, and therefore we will dictate the terms, if the West comes to that.”

⠀

“Our country has always been of interest to states that do not cater to the US and its henchmen. These states have historically preferred strong and reliable ties with Russia, knowing full well the price of hypocritical policies of many European countries.”

“A clear recent example is the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2022″ and the Army International Games-2022, which started on Monday in the Moscow region.”

⠀

“More than six thousand soldiers and officers from 37 countries of the world are taking part this year. And as President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin quite rightly noted in his speech, “thousands of military professionals from different countries of the world are proud that military higher education institutions and academies of our country have become their alma mater”. ”

“Vladimir Vladimirovich stressed that Russia will continue to work energetically in this important area.”

⠀

“The US and its allies mistakenly think that if they impose massive sanctions on Russia, life will stop there. No, it doesn’t. We have never depended on western countries. ”

“Nobody here is cold or hot on their attitude to our state. Of course, everyone would be more comfortable without strained relations, but it is not our country that has launched this hostile policy. It was imposed on us. So be it.”

⠀

“The Russian Federation, after all, has enough allies and partners. We still have them. Their ranks have not been thinned by Western sanctions.”

“Our allies, as Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin said in his speech, “are states that do not buckle before the so-called hegemon.”

⠀

“Such reasonable and honest relations are the strong potential of the entire sane humankind, but not the delusions of grandeur and patsy-patsies of the NATO alliance, which considers itself the dominant coalition in the world.”

“Let them keep pushing their luck. The more they will feel in the end, the stronger will be their boredom, frustration and despair.”

The news comes after Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, spoke of the depravity of the Western world while reacting to a video of a four-year-old announcing a gender transition at the Vancouver Pride Parade in Canada, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.