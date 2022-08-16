By Guest Writer • 16 August 2022 • 11:59

Fan favourite Jessica Korda Credit: Aramco Team Series

SOTOGRANDE to host controversial Saudi sponsored women’s golf tournament on August 18 to 20 after men’s golf thrown into disarray.

Backed in the USA by former President Donald Trump who fell out with the PGA which removed certain tournaments from his courses in the USA, the cash rich LIV golf tournaments have attracted many of golf’s top competitors resulting in their ban by the PGA.

Now the women’s version the Aramco Team Series is doing something similar, backed as it is by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and some top golfers will be competing at Club La Reserva de Sotogrande with tickets costing from just €5.

World No. 3 Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica, currently ranked No. 14, will headline this elite golf tournament and a number of top Spanish players have been invited to take part in the $1 million tournament.

It is only recently that the Saudi Government declared that women should be able to play golf and around 1,000 women were offered free lessons and membership but unlike those taking part in Sotogrande, female golfers (even visiting professionals) have to be completely covered in order not to offend religious principles.

So far, the women appear to have escaped the criticism levelled at the men taking part in the new Saudi tournaments and this is certainly a chance to see some of the world’s top female golfers in action at one of Sotogrande’s finest courses.

