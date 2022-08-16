By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 15:28

Today marks 45 years since the death of Elvis Presley the "King of Rock and Roll" Credit: Oldrich/Shutterstock.com

Born on January 8, 1935, Elvis Aaron Presley, would go on to become the worldwide musical legend known as the “King of Rock and Roll.”

Arguably one of, if not, the most significant cultural figures of 20th century pop culture, Elvis Presley was an American singer and actor that revolutionised the sound of music with classics such as “Heartbreak Hotel”, “Suspicious Minds”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Love Me Tender”, “Can’t Help Falling In Love”, and countless others.

Guinness World Records recognised Elvis as the all-time best-selling solo music artist with a whopping 400 million records sold worldwide.

This is in part due to his music venturing into various different genres including country, rhythm and blues, gospel, pop and adult contemporary.

During his lifetime he won three Grammy Awards, was inducted into multiple music halls of fame and at age 36 he would receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, Elvis Presley holds the record of most number-one albums on the UK Albums Chart by a solo-artist, as well as the most number-one singles by an artist or band on the UK Singles Chart.

Elvis Presley died at the young age of 42, on Tuesday, August 16, 1977, when he was found in an unresponsive state on the floor of the bathroom of his Graceland Mansion.

Ginger Alden, his partner at the time stated:

“Elvis looked as if his entire body had completely frozen in a seated position while using the toilet and then had fallen forward, in that fixed position, directly in front of it. It was clear that, from the time whatever hit him to the moment he had landed on the floor, Elvis hadn’t moved.”

Despite multiple attempts to revive the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis was declared dead at 3.30.pm at the Baptist Memorial Hospital, with the cause of death being attributed to cardiac arrest.

Today on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 45 years after his death, hundreds of tributes to the Elvis Presley have flooded social media:

45 years without "The King", Elvis Presley. He sadly left us back in August 16, 1977 at the age of 42. pic.twitter.com/TXLtaGgrRf — Rock and Roll Garage (@rocknrollgarag1) August 16, 2022

45 years ago today Elvis Presley, dubbed The King of Rock and Roll, passed away at his home Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/q9OdLrqE6v — Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 (@mcgarrygirl78) August 16, 2022

Remembering the King of Rock and Roll, ELVIS PRESLEY, who passed 45 years ago today at the age of 42. RIP Elvis 1-8-1935 ~ 8-16-1977 🎙️🤘#Elvis #rockandroll pic.twitter.com/UIdGtDWWC9 — Rocker Merch (@rockermerch) August 16, 2022

Tributes have also been shared in Spanish, showing Presley’s music’s global appeal:

“On a day like today but in 1977, ELVIS PRESLEY The KING OF ROCK, or simply THE KING with affection, left us. He was a singer, composer, actor, played the piano and the electric guitar, and also went on stage impeccably dressed in respect to his audience…❤️🎶”

Un día como hoy pero de 1.977,nos dejaba ELVIS PRESLEY El REY DEL ROCK, o simplemente THE KING con cariño, fue un cantante, compositor, actor, tocaba el piano y la guitarra eléctrica, además salis al escenario impecablemente vestido en respeto a todo su público..❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/rzl8CYCqQ7 — marina (@auramar2209) August 16, 2022

“On August 16, 1977 Elvis Presley left us, 45 years without the King of Rock.”

El 16 de Agosto de 1977 nos dejó Elvis Presley, ya son 45 años sin el Rey del Rock pic.twitter.com/fB6DMfwi7D — Alberto Borrella (@albeertobrr) August 16, 2022

“Today marks the 45th anniversary of the death of a legend named Elvis Presley. #ElvisPresley”

Hoy se cumplen 45 años de la muerte de un mito llamado Elvis Presley. #ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/7Di4yCyckB — retrochenta (@retrochenta) August 16, 2022

“Today I start my evening with a lot of rhythm by the hand of #ElvisPresley 🎉🎊⌨️🎶.#45yearsinti ♥️”

Hoy empiezo mi tarde con mucho ritmo de la mano de #ElvisPresley 🎉🎊⌨️🎶#45añossinti ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tT71uJtKoN — Julya Pepry (@julyapepry) August 16, 2022

