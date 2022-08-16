By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 0:45

Image of Valdelagrana beach in Cadiz province. Credit: Google maps - Alvaro de Ory

A mini-tsunami took bathers by surprise on Valdelagrana beach in Cadiz province.



Beachgoers and bathers on the Valdelagrana beach in the province of Cadiz on Saturday, August 13, were completely taken by surprise as a mini-tsunami swamped them. A sudden rise in the water level at the beach located in Puerto de Santa Maria caused temporary havoc.

Así está la playa de #Valdelagrana a las 8 y 15 minutos de hoy tras el episodio sufrido horas atrás que puso en alerta a todos los usuarios según los vídeos que circulan por Internet. Como se puede apreciar la gente opta por estar en la arena preferentemente y menos en el agua. pic.twitter.com/WfF6rJ5gKf — Pepe Contreras (@pepeconjerez) August 13, 2022

The sudden wave of seawater dragged sunbeds, rubbish containers, and wooden walkways out of place. Items including towels, umbrellas and various bags that beachgoers had brought with them for the day, were all washed away by the wave. A sunbed rental business was flooded, as was the beach’s lifeguard post.

Many people were at the local beach bar when the incident occurred, which resulted in a mad dash into the sea to retrieve their belongings as the water took them away. One resident of the area, a regular user of the beach at Valdelagrana, speaking with Nius Diario, said they had never experienced such a phenomenon there: “I have been here for many years and this is not normal”.

Subidon de marea en Puerto de Santa María ,playa de Valdelagrana pic.twitter.com/sbirDcSPTz — El observador (@Cristo45Cris) August 13, 2022

