By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 7:32

WATCH: Explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea after direct hit on ammunition depot Credit: Twitter @GirkinGirkin

Reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea that were reportedly due to a missile strike on an ammunition depot began to circulate on social media on Tuesday, August 16.

Video footage of the explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea were shared on Twitter:

“Azov Sea, Crimea”

“Jankoi on the line: Most likely a military warehouse that the old farm was recently converted into.”

“They blew up an ammunition depot in Azovskoye, now they are flying in different directions. I have a son serving in Dzhankoy. Scary”

“The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. I will inform you as information becomes available.”

Выехал в село Майское Джанкойского района. Обстоятельства происшествия выясняются. Буду информировать по мере поступления информации. Сергей Аксенов😈 pic.twitter.com/OxJ0m89Q7m — IgorGirkin (@GirkinGirkin) August 16, 2022

Further footage of the explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea were shared with one user stating:

“Residents report explosions in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea. According to preliminary information, a Russian ammunition depot is being detonated.”

⚡️ Another video with explosions in the Azovske village Dzhankoi district, in temporarily occupied Crimea. https://t.co/riTAtZ22ca pic.twitter.com/ludS4L8riR — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 16, 2022

⚡️ Detonation of ammunition depot occurred in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea, – says the settlement administration. Residents of the Maiske village are evacuated due to the incident, – says the local administration. pic.twitter.com/Aw0zzjlqvC — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 16, 2022

Looks like a transformer station has been hit near Dzhankoi in Crimea Mysterious explosions in Crimea are becoming a weekly occurrence… pic.twitter.com/4WD4yxzOxs — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) August 16, 2022

One of the leaders of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, wrote that from temporarily occupied Crimea they reported “a precise hit on an Ork military unit in the village of Qalay (now Azovskoye) in Dzhankoy district”.

He later updated the post at 7:41. am stating: “hit an ammunition depot, the sounds from the explosions are spreading far across the steppe.”

The news follows reports of Russia’s Saky Airbase near Novofedorivka in Crimea being hit by Ukraine’s forces, which apparently led to the destruction of at least nine Russian planes.

