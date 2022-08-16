Breakfast blaggers: Tourist arrested for impersonating hotel guest to get free food in Mallorca, Spain

By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 9:14

Young tourist arrested for impersonating hotel guest to get free food in Mallorca, Spain Credit: Ksenija Toyechkina/Shutterstock.com

A 24-year-old German tourist was arrested by Spain’s National Police for swindling free food at a hotel in Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

The tourist was arrested in Mallorca, Spain, on August 14, after, alongside a friend, they allegedly went to a hotel for breakfast and then left without paying.

Not only did the pair enjoy a free breakfast, but then they also returned to the same hotel for dinner. After some enquiries, the staff realised the men were not hotel guests and asked them to pay for their meals.

One of the pair ran away, with the other offering to pay by leaving his phone as collateral as he had no cards or money on him.

He promised to return the following day to pay the outstanding debt. However, when he returned to the establishment he allegedly acted in an aggressive manner, intimidating the staff and refusing to pay.

The police were called and the man was arrested, as reported by Diario de Mallorca.

In similar tourist news, a man was filmed stealing a tourist’s bag during a live TV broadcast on a beach in Barcelona, on Saturday, August 13.

Video footage of the moment the tourist had their belongings stolen on a beach in Barcelona was shared on Twitter, going viral across the nation.

