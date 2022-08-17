BREAKING: North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea Close
Trending:

Brigitte Autran head of France’s new ‘risk monitoring committee’ warns Covid will hit hard again

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 19:49

Brigitte Autran head of France's new 'risk monitoring committee' warns Covid will hit hard again. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

SIXTY-eight-year-old immunologist Brigitte Autran has been appointed the president of the brand new Health Risk Monitoring and Anticipation Committee – which has replaced France’s Covid-19 Scientific Council – and will lead a team of 16 scientists.

The news of Brigitte Autran’s appointment has been widely reported in France on Wednesday, August 17 and her first act as chair of the new committee was to inform French citizens that the virus would probably come back in force in the weeks to come.

Speaking exclusively to Le Parisien, the immunologist Brigitte said that “The most likely scenario is that of an epidemic peak in the autumn.

She added: “Will it be due to a new variant or to the return of the cold? We’re not psychic, but it’s almost certain that there will be a wave in the autumn.”

Despite the warning, Brigitte Autran continued: “We must move towards living with it. Be careful, this does not mean accepting the deaths or the seriousness of the disease. On the contrary. To avoid them, there are still things we can still activate.”

The new head of the Health Risk Monitoring and Anticipation Committee in France spoke about vaccines and other treatments, including those currently being used by the First Lady of the US, Jill Biden, and Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, who both recently tested positive for Covid.

“There are still too many people who have not been vaccinated or not had their booster dose,” she told the news outlet.

Treatments such as Paxlovid, which is currently being used by the aforementioned Jill Biden and Albert Bourla, she said were “effective in preventing severe forms of the disease” and ‘are not offered enough to patients considered to be vulnerable to the virus.’

She said that under her chairmanship, the Committee will “act and advise the government in this respect, to widen access to medicines and vaccines. This is important because the Covid epidemic is not behind us.”

People reacted to the new appointment and formation of the new committee on social media.

“Another person who tells us that breathing through your nose with a mask is normal on a daily basis! – “It’s still a normal life to wear a mask” – Brigitte Autran president of the new French scientific council!” one person on Twitter said.

Another wrote: “Nov 2020, Brigitte Autran the president of the new scientific council declared “Clinical trials show that there are no serious adverse effects to COVID19 vaccines, generally they occur within 2 months” – Victims will appreciate!”

“Always appoint personalities who will endorse government decisions, even beyond science, or any ethics,” another person said.

While another person wrote: “As long as we appoint people close to 70 years old at the head of the “COVID” Councils, we will not get out of it.. And for good reason…”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading