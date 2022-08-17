Covid data in Spain on Tuesday, August 16, show the incidence rate still falling

By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 4:46

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data report from the Ministry of Health in Spain shows that the incidence rate in the over-60s is still falling.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, August 16. It was compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 12,162 new cases of Covid have been registered in Spain, of which 11,083 have occurred in the over-60s age group.

These data mean that the total number of infections in Spain since the start of the pandemic has risen to 13,306,301.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in Spain among those aged over 60 stands at 246 per 100,000 inhabitants. That is compared to the 283 recorded in last Friday’s report, showing a drop of 37 points in this age group.

To date, 5,138 people are hospitalised with a confirmed positive Covid test and 354 in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients currently stands at 4.40 per cent, and 4.20 per cent in the ICU.

According to this Tuesday’s report, another 181 people have died from a confirmed positive test in Spain. This brings the number of people who have died from the virus to 111,906 since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.