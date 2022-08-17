Humiliation for Putin as he loses three Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters in three days

By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 1:22

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/shutterstock.com

According to a military expert, in the last three days, Vladimir Putin has lost three of his Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.

According to former US Navy SEAL turned war correspondent, Chuck Pfarrer, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered the humiliating loss of three Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters being shot down over Ukraine in as many days. These choppers are regarded as the deadliest ever made by Russia.

Posting on his official Twitter account, the ex-special forces man wrote: “HAT TRICK: On 15 AUG, Ukrainian air defence brought down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter. It is the third Russian Ka-52 to be shot down in three days. UKR anti-air defences also downed two Ka-52s over the weekend”.

HAT TRICK: On 15 AUG, Ukrainian air defense brought down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter. It is the third Russian Ka-52 to be shot down in three days. UKR anti-air defenses also downed two Ka-52s over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/HGo1ILw2bQ — Chuck Pfarrer (@ChuckPfarrer) August 15, 2022

The military expert claimed that one chopper was shot down on Monday, August 15. Two more were destroyed over the weekend by Ukrainian air defence systems said Pfarrer.

Yury Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force Command, claimed earlier this month that out of every eight missiles launched in Russian military strikes, Ukraine has intercepted seven.

Another 🇷🇺 missile attack was repelled.

On August 2, 🇷🇺 forces fired eight X-101 (X-555) missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea. Anti-aircraft defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of 🇺🇦 shot down seven out of eight missiles. — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) August 3, 2022

He was referring to a blitz that Russia attempted on the evening of August 2. Cities had allegedly been targeted that night in western, southern, and central regions.

Serhii Borzov, the governor of Vinnytsia Oblast claimed that two Russian missiles had been shot down over his city on August 1. He said that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems in the city were proving to be very effective, although he stopped short of naming the areas supposedly being targeted.

⚡️Two Russian rockets shot down over Vinnytsia on Aug. 2. Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov said anti-aircraft alerts over the city were working and two Russian rockets were shot down on Aug. 2. Details of the area where the rockets were targeting have not been disclosed. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 2, 2022

___________________________________________________________

