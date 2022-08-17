By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 5:55

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk sent the internet into a frenzy after tweeting that he was going to ‘buy Manchester United’ football club.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, with one single tweet on the evening of Tuesday, August 16, sent the internet into a total frenzy by suggesting that he was purchasing Manchester United football club.

The billionaire posted on his official Twitter account: ‘To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!’, then another tweet that said: ‘Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome [sic].’

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Musk has a history of posting tongue-in-cheek comments on social media, but, with his wealth, anything is possible. He has built an estimated fortune of around £200bn (€238bn), owning Space X and Tesla.

In April he submitted a bid of around £31bn (€36.9bn) to buy Twitter, and at the time, Man United fans joked online that he should buy their club instead. At the close of the stock market on Tuesday, the Old Trafford club had a market capitalisation of £1.71billion (€2.47bn).

Manchester United is currently owned by the Glazer family from America. They bought the club for £789.26million (€939.22m) but a hardcore of fans are not happy with them being in control. Several protests have taken place with calls for the Glazer family to sell.

In what seems an impossible turn of events, one of the world’s biggest and best-supported football clubs currently finds itself rooted to the bottom of the Premier League. This is their worst start to a season in more than 100 years.

Manchester United have been English champions on a record 20 occasions. They have also won Europe’s most prestigious competition, the Champions League (one time as the European Cup in 1968), three times.

If Musk was ever going to buy himself a football club in England then the history at Old Trafford speaks volumes and investing some of his vast fortune could totally transform their situation.

After he posted his tweet, there were countless messages to the billionaire begging him to take over the club. At the time of writing, Musk’s tweet had already racked up 237,000 likes.

