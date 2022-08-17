Mercedes gets washed out to sea on Santa Pola coast

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 13:38
Image - Policia Local de Santa Pola
However, one Mercedes driver might have got a slightly better sea view than they bargained for.
Police patrolling the coastline found the car stranded on the channel reserved after the driver had tried to take his boat through the channel reserved for bathers. The #ServicioDePlayas intervened to guarantee the security of all persons involved.
The driver had tried to cross this part of the coast despite signs displayed which advised against sailing or using any type of boat or floating vessel in this bathing zone.
Santa Pola’s local police posted about the incident on Facebook. The post received comments that the lack of public ramps is a problem along the whole of the Mediterranean coast. There has also been speculation that the ramps have been closed to “destroy the tourism” even though “Spain lives on tourism”.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
