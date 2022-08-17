By Rocio Flores • 17 August 2022 • 8:30

Two new domestic abuse murders in Seville and Valladolid. HTWE/Shutterstock

The Ministry of Equality condemns two new domestic abuse murders in Seville and Valladolid. The first is a 44-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her partner in Seville on 12 August. The victim had a minor daughter. There were no previous reports of domestic abuse against the alleged aggressor. The second victim is a 54-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner in Valladolid on 13 August. The victim had no children and there were also no previous complaints against the alleged aggressor.

With the confirmation of these murders, the number of women killed due to domestic abuse in Spain rises to 28 in 2022 and to 1,158 since 2003, when data collection began.

The number of children orphaned by this form of gender violence in Spain rises to 20 in 2022.

The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero and the Government Delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell expressed their absolute condemnation and rejection of these murders and conveyed their full support to the families and friends of the victims in a statement on Monday.

Both the minister and the delegate called for all efforts by institutions and society to prevent more domestic abuse deaths, stressing it is the duty of society as a whole.

Reminding anyone experiencing domestic abuse that the 016 telephone number, online consultations via email [email protected] and the WhatsApp channel at 600 000 016, continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On 016, advice on the resources available, the rights of victims of domestic abuse, as well as legal advice can be obtained from 8am to 10pm every day of the week in 52 languages.

In an emergency situation call 112 or the emergency numbers of the National Police (091) and the Civil Guard (062). In the event that it is not possible to make a call and in a dangerous situation, the ALERTCOPS application can be used, from which an alert signal will be sent to the police with geolocation. These means assistance can be activated by the victim and also by anyone who knows or suspects a case of domestic abuse.

