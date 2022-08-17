By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 8:29

WATCH: France's Paris experiences torrential rainfalls as underground train stations flood. Image: alexkatkov/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage from Paris circulating online on Wednesday, August 17, shows the extent of the rainfalls that have hit France’s capital city and other parts of the country.

Late on Wednesday, August 16, a violent storm began beating down on Paris with torrential rainfalls and strong gusts of wind hitting France’s capital. A weather tracking device located at the top of the Eiffel Tower measured winds of up to 104 km/h.

Then a video, shared by the Meteo Express Twitter account, showing an underground train station being flooded emerged with the caption: “⛈ The storm that hit Paris generates intense rains that flood some metro stations, here the Balard station on line 8 in the 15th arrondissement.”

⛈ L'orage qui s'abat sur Paris génère des pluies intenses qui inondent certaines stations du métro, ici la station Balard sur la ligne 8 dans le 15ème arrondissement. (© Clément Parrot) pic.twitter.com/pctIcGkHtS — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) August 16, 2022

However, Paris is not the only place in France – which has recently been decimated by fires – to have experienced the downpour.

“A violent storm swept through the Marseille region and is now affecting the Var this Wednesday morning, here from Toulon where torrential rains are falling.”

⛈ Cette nuit, un violent orage a balayé la région de Marseille et touche désormais le Var ce mercredi matin, ici depuis Toulon où tombent des pluies diluviennes ! (© Michaël Zoltobroda) pic.twitter.com/3t32QFBTg5 — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) August 17, 2022

As mentioned, France has experienced some extreme fires over the course of the last month.

In fact, the fires have been so bad that firefighters were deployed from five European countries to help France battle the forest blazes.

Speaking on Thursday, August 11, French President Emmanual Macron said that firefighters from Germany, Greece, Poland, Austria, and Romania all offered assistance to help tackle the forest fires, specifically in Maine-et-Loire and Gironde regions of Bordeaux in Southwestern France.

In the US, scientists have warned that California is at serious risk of experiencing a disastrous megaflood.

