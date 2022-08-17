By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 19:07

Putin promotes Viktor Sokolov to Commander of the Black Sea Fleet following Crimea incident. Image: @MRKovalenko/Twitter

VLADIMIR PUTIN announced on Wednesday, August 17, that Viktor Sokolov had been promoted to Commander of the Black Sea Fleet days after the Russian president relieved Admiral Igor Osipov of his duties.

Following the multiple explosions that rocked Crimea on Tuesday, August 9, the Russian president removed Admiral Igor Osipov from his post as commander of its Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet on Friday, August 12, a position which has now been filled by former Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

The 43rd Marine Assault Aviation Regiment – the main strike force of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation – was based at the Novofedorivka Airbase, an urban-type settlement and a military air base on the Black Sea coast in Saky Raion in western Crimea.

More than half of the combat-ready aircraft and most of the base’s valuable ammunition supply were destroyed in the blasts. Heavy losses were caused to the infrastructure of the air base, and the 43rd regiment was seriously affected.

Satellite images showed the full extent of the damage at Russia’s Saky Airbase near Novofedorivka in Crimea.

As previously reported, Admiral Igor Osipov was the commanding officer of the flagship cruiser ‘Moskva’ from the Black Sea Fleet when it sank on Wednesday, April 13. The captain of the ship, Anton Valerievich, reportedly died when his ship went down.

However, despite the Moscow (Moskva) sinking, which was described as “a significant loss,” by the US at the time, Osipov remained in the post.

Following the news that Viktor Sokolov had been promoted to commander of Russia’s Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet, people posted comments on social media.

One person said: “‘In January 2020 [Sokolov] left his post as deputy commander of the Northern Fleet to take up his new role as head of the N. G. Kuznetsov Naval Academy.’ – Wikipedia. Guess Russia’s running out of active officers to promote if they’re pulling naval academy administrators.”

“In January 2020 [Sokolov] left his post as deputy commander of the Northern Fleet to take up his new role as head of the N. G. Kuznetsov Naval Academy.” – Wikipedia Guess Russia’s running out of active officers to promote if they’re pulling naval academy administrators. — Joel Thomas (@joel_l_thomas) August 17, 2022

While another said: “Mr Sokolov may very well unite with Moskva in the near future 😈🇺🇦😈”

Mr Sokolov may very well unite with Moskva in the near future 😈🇺🇦😈 — Ramayan Original-'Ya Tut' to fight the info war (@OriginalRamayan) August 17, 2022

Another said: “Welcome commander Viktor.”

It is believed that in retaliation to the ‘Ukrainian strike’ on Crimea, Russia launched missile strikes on Zatoka, an urban-style settlement in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Odesa Oblast, southwestern Ukraine.

On Wednesday, August 17, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine released a video showing the devastating aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Zatoka, located in Odesa Oblast (Ukraine), which destroyed seven buildings of Zakota’s recreation centre and 15 summer houses.

