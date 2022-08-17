By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 18:24

WATCH: Devastating Russian missile strike on activity centre and houses in Zatoka, Odesa. Image: @dsns_telegram/Telegram

THE State Emergency Service of Ukraine released a video on Wednesday, August 17, showing the devastating aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Zatoka, located in Odesa Oblast (Ukraine).

The blast in Zatoka, which was carried out late on Tuesday, August 16, resulted in multiple buildings – in the urban-style settlement in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Odesa Oblast, southwestern Ukraine – being destroyed.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, it took five hours to rescue people trapped under the rubble and to put out the flames.

“Four people were injured and were hospitalised in medical institutions in a moderate condition,” the DSNS said via Telegram.

“Seven units with rescue equipment and 42 firefighters were involved from the State Emergency Service in the clean-up operation.”

Videos from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service were shared on Twitter and users voice their opinions on the strike.

“Heavy Russian strike on Zatoka, Odesa region,” one video caption read alongside the video.

Heavy Russian strike on Zatoka, Odessa region. pic.twitter.com/5rlpdfZTwr — Rafa (@UkrWarReport) August 17, 2022

Deputy head of the OPU Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Wednesday, August 17: “Seven buildings of the recreation centre were destroyed and 15 summer houses were damaged.”

One person said: “Meanwhile, Russian channels celebrate this as a huge victory – smoke and mirrors. They claim that only an activity centre that was occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit and that 300+ soldiers were killed. Seems like a deflection from the massive losses they’ve amassed in the last 48h.”

Meanwhile,🇷🇺channels celebrate this as a huge victory,smoke and mirrors.They claim that only an activity centre that was occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit and that 300+ soldiers were killed.Seems like deflection from the massive losses they’ve amassed in the last 48h — Чеинсов Фела (@AldemiraVeiga) August 17, 2022

Another wrote: “Useless brutality vs accurate strikes on important military assets. A symptom of impotence, of inevitable defeat…”

Useless brutality vs accurate strikes on important military assets. A symptom of impotence, of inevitable defeat… — Diego Merry del Val (@DiegoMerryVal) August 17, 2022

Another wrote: “Time for a few more ‘smoking incidents’ in Crimea.”

Time for a few more ‘smoking incidents’ in Crimea. — Ramayan Original-'Ya Tut' to fight the info war (@OriginalRamayan) August 17, 2022

As mentioned by some of the Twitter users, the incident in Odesa’s Zatoka appears to be a retaliation for the ‘Ukrainian strike’ on Crimea.

Multiple explosions rocked the Novofedorivka Airbase, an urban-type settlement and a military air base on the Black Sea coast in Saky Raion in western Crimea, on Tuesday, August 9.

Following the ‘attack’, satellite images showed the full extent of the damage at Russia’s Saky Airbase near Novofedorivka in Crimea, which apparently destroyed at least nine Russian planes.

