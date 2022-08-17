By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 7:27

Heartbreak as popular Rwandan singer Yvan Buravan dies aged 27. Image: @YvanBuravan/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Wednesday, August 17 following the news that popular Rwandan singer Yvan Buravan had sadly lost his battle with cancer aged 27.

Yvan Buravan, best known for his hit single ‘Malaika’, died in India where he had been transferred with the assistance of the Rwandan government to undergo treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The news of his death was shared by his management team.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce to you the untimely passing of our beloved Yvan Buravan, which occurred tonight in India, where he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“Yvan Buravan was a genuine soul that radiated happiness to everyone around him. He motivated all of us to love our Country and our Culture.”

It added: “His loss will be immensely felt by his family and friends and throughout our industry.

“We are certain that our community will remain united, as we go through this unspeakable tragedy.”

Tributes from fans poured into social media following the news of Buravan’s death.

One person on Twitter said: “Sad news! Rwandan Music Legend Yvan #Buravan has passed away 💔💔”

“Oya by Yvan Buravan was the reason I started listening to Rwandan/ Burundian music. This guy’s songs gave me some of the best memories when I visited Burundi for the 1st time . R.I.P to a legend💔🕊” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Man this is so sad 💔 he was still so young and had so much ahead of him😭 may your soul Rest In Peace Yvan Buravan.”

“Rest In PARADISE,” wrote another.

While another person said: “This will never be okay, Rest well Yvan Buravan 🕊 🇷🇼We found goodness in your sweet likkle voice 🕊”

“I’m so sad I can’t imagine what the people closest to you are feeling💔💔 May your beautiful soul RIP #YvanBuravan

Our love for you and your music is forever. Your legacy will live on♥️,” another person wrote.

I’m so sad I can’t imagine what the people closest to you are feeling💔💔 Urupfu ntirushobora na rimwe kumenyerwa, iteka bihora birushaho kuba bibi🤦🏾‍♀️ May your beautiful soul RIP #YvanBuravan

Another person on Twitter: “R.I.P to another fallen soldier Yvan Buravan 💔 thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends 🕊In his honour at least play one by him for him🙏🏾”

The news of the young singer’s death comes after the British music and stage acting lost former Pop Idol star Darius Danesh at the age of 41.

A statement said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

