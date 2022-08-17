By Rocio Flores • 17 August 2022 • 7:38

Scientists warn that California is at risk for a disastrous megaflood. Herdik Herlambang/Shutterstock

A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. Experts foretelling it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced, overwhelming the state of California.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher spoke of a megaflood being, “a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic impacts to society in the areas affected.”.

As reported by CBS News, this 1,000-year flash flood could be the most expensive natural disaster in the state’s history and Swain said a megaflood is similar to the flash flood events seen this summer in the St. Louis area and Kentucky across a much larger area, the state of California.

These massive floods, which experts say would turn California’s valleys into an inland sea used to happen previously once in a lifetime in the state. However, now experts say climate change is increasing the probability of these catastrophic disasters occurring every 25 to 50 years.

The findings have been based on the previous Great Flood of 1862. Dr. Noah Diffenbaugh of Stanford University, professor of Earth System Science said “we know this is possible in California’s climate even without global warming.” Now a warmer planet means more moisture is in the atmosphere which leads to more intense precipitation. Where even storms are getting warmer.

Scientists say the constant threats of extreme weather in the state mean its emergency preparedness is constantly tested. Although research is continuing on potential flood effects and how to prepare for them.

