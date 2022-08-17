Sevilla to sign Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou on a five-year deal

By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 2:07

Image of Tanguy Nianzou in 2019. Credit: Wikipedia - By Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81359201

Subject to a medical, Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou will join Sevilla on a five-year contract.

Sevilla football club announced the arrival of Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou this Tuesday, August 16. According to COPE, subject to a medical later today, Wednesday, August 17, the 20-year-old French centre-back will join the Andalucian LaLiga Santander club on a five-year deal.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Llega a Sevilla el central del Bayern Tanguy Nianzou 🏃🏽 Cuarto refuerzo para Julen Lopetegui 🏥 Mañana pasará reconocimiento médico 🖊️ Firmará 5 años con el @SevillaFC 💶 La operación ronda los 20M € 📸 @kikohurtsevilla 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/ZvwLPz3gWe — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 16, 2022

Negotiations were wrapped up after Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi made the trip to Munich on Tuesday. Nianzou’s move will cost Julen Lopetegui’s side €16 million, plus another €4 million in add-ons.

With the arrival at the Allianz Arena of €70 million Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Nianzou clearly felt his chances of match time had diminished. He was already competing with Dayot Upamecano for a place in the German side’s defensive line. He had been under contract in Munich until 2024.

As reported by reputed football expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern must have faith in the young French player’s potential to mature at Sevilla because a clause is written into his contract that allows them first refusal on buying him back.

Tanguy Nianzou will land in Sevilla in the next hours to complete his move on permanent deal from Bayern. The buy back clause will be included, it’s confirmed. ⚪️🔴🛩 #Sevilla Nianzou will sign until June 2027, it’s just matter of time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Once Nianzou passes his medical, he will become the fourth new arrival of the close-season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. He will join up with Isco, Alex Telles, and Marcao for the 2022-23 campaign.

___________________________________________________________

