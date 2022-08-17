Spain’s DGT can fine drivers for kissing or arguing with their passenger

By Chris King • 17 August 2022 • 3:42

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) can issue a fine to a driver if they are observed kissing their passenger or maybe having an argument.

Drivers in Spain should be aware that they could well get fined by the DGT for things like kissing their passenger, or having an argument with them in their vehicle. Even biting their nails or applying makeup could get them in trouble. Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic is currently on a mission to create maximum safety on the country’s roads.

That is why there has been a recent clamp down, among other things, on speeding and speed limits, along with banning the use of mobile phones while at the wheel of a vehicle, or the consumption of alcohol.

If a Guardia Civil traffic officer was to observe a driver kissing or arguing with a passenger then a fine of between €100 and €500 could be issued. If the officer considers the driver’s action to have been reckless, then a loss of six points to their driving licence could also occur. The DGT expects drivers to be permanently focused on the road at all times, without any distractions.

Being spotted biting one’s nails or applying make-up, the punishment is variable. This action has a financial penalty starting from €100 euros if it is done at a traffic light. If it is thought to endanger other road users then the fine can again reach €500, with six points off the licence.

There are different articles of the new Road Traffic Regulations that make explicit reference to this type of activity. Article 17.1 of the Road Traffic Regulations specifies that: “drivers must at all times be in a position to control their vehicles”.

Article 18.1 states that: “the driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision, and permanent attention while driving; as well as taking care to maintain the appropriate position and that the rest of the passengers maintain it, and the appropriate positioning of the objects or animals being transported”.

Actions such as placing your feet on the dashboard or putting your body or arm out of the vehicle’s window are punishable by a fine of between €80 and €100. Drivers should be aware that the fine will be against them, even when it was the passenger who was committing the offence, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

