By Rocio Flores • 17 August 2022 • 12:00
Teenager saves his best friend after shark attack in Australia. Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock
Shirley pulled the 17-year-old from the water, stopped the bleeding and carried him on his back for two kilometres over slippery terrain.
The injured teenager remains in hospital after the shark attack recovering from his third surgery this week. He said he was “a bit sore” but in good spirits, after sustaining three lacerations to his lower legs.
Pascoe said, “I was lying in bed last night and I was thinking to myself how lucky I am to still be here.”
He joked with his friend, “we were just talking about how sick the scars are going to look and how many chicks the scar is going to bring in.”
Despite the attack, Shirley is calling for more to be done about shark conservation and protection.
New data shows shark sightings and attacks have increased worldwide. Researchers tallied 73 unprovoked attacks worldwide last year. Experts believe this increase could be due to climate change, with warmer weather, sharks could be travelling to seek more desirable water temperatures closer to human beings, as reported by ABC News.
