By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 17:22

Image - Zelenskyy: Dmytro Larin/shutterstock

The nerves of both sides of the conflict are running out, and the propaganda war between Russia and Ukraine is still intensifying. The Kremlin is now showing a video which mocks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, depicting him as a puppet of the West.

The production was certainly complex and costly: the video is already being reproduced across many Russian channels and social media platforms. It shows Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a puppet of the West and of the arms industry. At the end of the video, the Kremlin’s declaration should not be missed: “Enough of nazi games!”, despite Zelenskyy’s own Jewish heritage.

With this anti-nazi message, Moscow wants to push Kyiv’s government even further into a role that many Western Europeans don’t like either. After all, there have already been many reports on soldiers of the Asov regiment or the Kraken unit or the clear Hitle and Waffen SS tattoos of the combatants in these regiments.

Russia have made remarkable headway in the fight for aerial supremacy across social media platforms after a terrible start for Ukraine. Several weeks ago, Russia’s Ministry of Defence posted the statistics of Ukrainian losses, which are likely to be correct, just like the lower casualty figures for the Russian army published by Kyiv.

The Kremlin offensive is much stronger in the videos it has distributed across Ukrainian telegram channels: United Ukrainians who already don’t want to continue the fight and are shown deserting almost every week.

However, Ukrainian social media platforms in Kyiv continue to trust in Zelesnkyy’s traction. Thousands of users watch his evening declarations about the current military and political situation, carried out in a professional and informative manner.

Nevertheless, all major Western European states should be alarmed by this development: strong Austrian forces, like the majority of European armies, are developing as a result of this type of propaganda.

