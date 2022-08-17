By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 18:33

WATCH: Ukraine show the AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer in action. Image: Ukraine Military/Twitter

TAKING to social media on Wednesday, August 17, Ukraine’s military detailed the AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer and showed the weapon in action.

The video shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows the SAU AHS Krab (SAU “Krab”) is a modern self-propelled howler mounted on a caterpillar chassis firing test shots.

“SAU AHS Krab (SAU “Krab”) is a modern self-propelled howler mounted on a caterpillar chassis and has a tower composition,” the video caption reads on Facebook.

It added: “The maximum speed of the cannon is 6 rounds per minute. Available range of missiles firing.

“Practical combat speed, under which the crew can work effectively for a long period of time, is 2 rounds per minute. These howitzers are capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 40 km.”

САУ AHS Krab (САУ "Краб") – це сучасна самохідна гаубиця, що розміщується на гусеничному шасі та має баштове компонування. pic.twitter.com/gMppKft0Mk — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) August 17, 2022

Users on social media commented on the video.

“My taxes well spent! Go guys!” one person wrote.

My taxes well spent! Go guys! — Fiold (@Fiold5) August 17, 2022

“Ukraine’s military praising the Krabs received from Poland. 🙂” another person said.

Ukraina. Materiał Sztabu Generalnego SZU chwalący otrzymane z Polski Kraby. A jakżeby inaczej. 🙂 https://t.co/RnqatyeLYS — S. Zaporowski (@s_zaporowski) August 17, 2022

One person wrote: “Krab is a beast.”

While another person wrote: “Polski Krab💪”

While another said: “Time to get Krabby and send some Russians home.”

Time to get Krabby and send some Russians home. https://t.co/rGbx1ci3jD — Chris Toal 🇳🇿🇺🇦 (@christoalnz) August 17, 2022

As noted by the Twitter users, the AHS Krab was a gift from Poland, following the ”Bayraktar TB2″ drone.

On Thursday, July 28, Turkish company Baykar announced they were donating the “Bayraktar TB2” drone to Ukraine free of charge, following successful fundraising in Poland.

The fundraiser’s initiator, journalist Slawomir Serakovskyy, said on Facebook at the time: “We would like to express our gratitude to all the Polish people who supported such a meaningful campaign. We were impressed that hundreds of thousands of Polish citizens participated in the campaign you organised.”

“We want to participate in your humanitarian solidarity movement on our side with an offering. In light of your campaign, we will provide a Bayraktar TB2 to the people of Ukraine so that they can better protect their homeland.”

“And we will oversee the allocation of your funds by Ukrainian charities to ends that ultimately strengthen Ukraine.”

“Our aspiration is that our offering and this campaign will succeed in saving the lives of innocent Ukrainians in challenging times that we pray to soon end.”

