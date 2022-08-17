By Rocio Flores • 17 August 2022 • 9:41

Wolfgang Petersen the director of The Neverending Story and Troy has died. Credit- gritaradio.com

The German film director Wolfgang Petersen, known for films including, ‘The Neverending Story’ which he wrote and directed, ‘In the Line of Fire’, ‘The Submarine’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’, died on 12 August at the age of 81.He died at his home in Brentwood in California in the arms of his wife of 50 years, due to pancreatic cancer.

His passing was confirmed by his production company.

The director won a BAFTA nomination and six Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the film ‘The Submarine’ based on World War II.

His career had begun in Germany making short films and films during the 1960s and 1970s.

He became a sought after filmmaker of action, thriller and fantasy productions and his films were well received including ‘The Neverending Story’ (1984), ‘Enemy Mine’ (1985), ‘Shattered’ (1991), ‘In the Line of Fire’ (1993), ‘Outbreak’ (1995), ‘Air Force One’ (1997), ‘The Perfect Storm’ (2001), ‘Troy’ (2004) and ‘Poseidon’ (2006).

Shooting studio action films, which at the time required complex technique, was one of his strengths, and he became a filmmaker who elite actors wanted to work with him.

A long line of famous actors worked with the German director during his career including Clint Eastwood, George Clooney, Morgan Greeman, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Renee Russo, Brad Pitt and Dustin Hoffman

His wife and his son have decided to hold a private funeral service for Petersen’s death.

