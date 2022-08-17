By Rocio Flores • 17 August 2022 • 9:41
Wolfgang Petersen the director of The Neverending Story and Troy has died. Credit- gritaradio.com
His passing was confirmed by his production company.
The director won a BAFTA nomination and six Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the film ‘The Submarine’ based on World War II.
His career had begun in Germany making short films and films during the 1960s and 1970s.
He became a sought after filmmaker of action, thriller and fantasy productions and his films were well received including ‘The Neverending Story’ (1984), ‘Enemy Mine’ (1985), ‘Shattered’ (1991), ‘In the Line of Fire’ (1993), ‘Outbreak’ (1995), ‘Air Force One’ (1997), ‘The Perfect Storm’ (2001), ‘Troy’ (2004) and ‘Poseidon’ (2006).
Shooting studio action films, which at the time required complex technique, was one of his strengths, and he became a filmmaker who elite actors wanted to work with him.
A long line of famous actors worked with the German director during his career including Clint Eastwood, George Clooney, Morgan Greeman, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Renee Russo, Brad Pitt and Dustin Hoffman
His wife and his son have decided to hold a private funeral service for Petersen’s death.
