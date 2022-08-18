After 20 years, New York’s 9/11 tribute museum closes due to fund shortages

By Annie Dabb • 18 August 2022 • 12:45

Image - 9/11 Tribute museum: photravel_ru/shutterstock

After almost 21 years since the terrorist attack, New York’s 9/11 tribute museum will close for good due to a lack of “sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum”.

CEO of the museum and co-founder Jennifer Adams has revealed that “financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic” made it difficult to continue running the museum.

The museum, located in New York’s lower Manhattan district, was opened in 2006 to commemorate the September 2011 terrorist attacks of the World Trade Centre’s Twin Towers which took place on the 11th September 2001.

The artefacts and videos housed in the museum will be transferred to the New York State museum in Albany, according to edition.cnn.com

With the closing of the museum building itself, the Tribute Walking Tour programme will also cease to run. However, the museum will still be accessible online. This includes “educational resources for teachers and students online, reaching classrooms around the world with personal stories” as the Tribute Museum association continue to prioritise “interactive engagement with the 9/11 community”.

Their online interactive timelines detail stories of the 1993 and 2001 terrorist attacks and recover the memories of victims who lost their lives through “images, videos, objects and first-person accounts.”

New York city’s National September 11 Memorial and Museum will not suffer the same closures and on the 11th September of this year the memorial will commemorate the lives lost with a “Tribute in Light”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.