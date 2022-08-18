By Nora Johnson • 18 August 2022 • 8:12
Nora Johnson: And they lived politically correct ever after. Image - shutterstock
Often a fancy title simply hides low wages, and a job’s importance is usually inversely proportional to the length of its title. A “Colour Distribution Technician” IS…a painter and decorator!
But shouldn’t we judge these people by what they DO at work, not by their convoluted, quasi-English titles? (“Regional Sub-Manager for Innovation-Based Strategies”, anyone?) Or legitimate job titles masking the incompetence of the superfluous individuals concerned whether they’re non-executive directors or assistant deputy CEOs? If someone does a good job, who cares if they’re styled “Czar for the Homeless” or “Pontiff of the PLC”?
As a crime writer, I try to keep my suspects’ occupations as realistic as possible. Who wants to read about a “Process Operative”? (Spy? Counterspy? MI5 Asset? No, this is actually a job at a chicken processing factory, packing products and moulding Chicken Kievs.)
STOP PRESS! My Death in Windermere audiobook will be released shortly!
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nora is the author of popular psychological suspense and crime thrillers and a freelance journalist.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.