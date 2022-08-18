By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 8:57

Benidorm Palace now open 5 days a week with new shows. Photo credit: Benidorm Palace

BENIDORM PALACE promises amazing shows, concerts and events and following the extension of its opening hours, guests can now enjoy the dinner show during the week.

From now on Benidorm Palace will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, providing everyone the opportunity to see the amazing Terra show! Terra takes the audience on a breathtaking musical journey around the different corners of the earth in an exuberant celebration of civilisations and culture.

On October 2, Aid the Costas charity event will be replaced by Save My Life 8 in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing, which will see a fundraising event with an incredible line up of local talent including: Tito Lester, David Climent, Duo Diamante, Meatloaf and Westlife tributes, Fantastics, Heidi Galvin, Matt Fisher and Max Fisher, Soul Magic, Pablo Bloom, Niki Miller as Barbara Streisand and Ben Alexander as Neil Diamond. The hosts for the day will be Mark Ellis and drag artist Ruby Rox.

In addition the greatest musical era of the 20th century comes alive with a nostalgic and fun-packed musical journey through the sights and sounds of the swinging 60s, in ‘Twist & Shout!’ coming to Benidorm Palace on November 6, at 8.30pm. Sing and dance along with a cast of leading performers to the music of The Beatles, Hermans Hermits., Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones, Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Sandy Shaw and many more. This musical powerhouse of a show starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 through to the era of Flower Power and Free Love of the late 60s.

Tickets for Twist & Shout cost €30 and €38 with dinner included. For the Benidorm Palace show tickets €34 show only, with dinner at €54 or €64 depending on menu choice.

Ticket office opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: from 10am to 8pm – Phone number: +34 965 851 660 – E-Mail: [email protected]

