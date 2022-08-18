BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after stabbing 87-year-old pensioner on his mobility scooter

By Rocio Flores • 18 August 2022 • 9:54

A man 44, has been arrested for attacking Thomas O’Halloran 87, on a street in Greenford in West London on 16 August. The unnamed name is being held on suspicion of murder. The pensioner was stabbed while riding his mobility scooter.

Police believe he was stabbed in Western Avenue after 4pm, when he travelled almost 70 metres on his mobility scooter to get help. Paramedics and police attended the scene and the pensioner was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said O’Halloran had his life “snatched away” in an act of violence. And that the community, “will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident.”

The Metropolitain Police announced the arrest this morning and Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: “I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident. As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace,” as reported by Sky News.

O’Halloran was well known busker in Greenford playing his accordion outside a Tesco store and Tube station. He was described as a ” much loved “ and “lovely” member of the community by police and members of the community. He was busking to raise funds for Ukraine reported the Mirror.

Police said that the victim’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.