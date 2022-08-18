Consell de Mallorca encourages participation in citizen science project at Sa Dragonera

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 11:34

The Consell de Mallorca has encouraged participation in a citizen science project at Sa Dragonera. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Consell de Mallorca has encouraged non-scientists to contribute to scientific research and environmental conservation with a citizen science project on the island.

The Sa Dragonera Natural Park has hosted a citizen science activity co-organised by the Consell de Mallorca, Observers of the Sea and the Blue Dragonera Network, with the support of several other organisations dedicated to environmental conservation.

The aim of the activity was to introduce the concept of citizen science to all those interested in contributing to scientific knowledge and discovering the Sa Dragonera Natural Park from a different perspective. The 18 participants had a theoretical introduction before going snorkelling in a cove in Sa Dragonera.

Participants, who are members of the general public, will now try to find species that are of interest for scientific projects and take and upload photos of them to an online platform (https://www.observadoresdelmar.es). Anyone who wants to can publish their marine photographs on this platform throughout the year.

Citizen science is an opportunity for non-scientists of all ages and backgrounds to do research, thereby collaborating with professional researchers and contributing to the investigation of a specific area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.