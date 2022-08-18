Discover the past of Canillas de Aceituno, Malaga, with new app

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 15:18

Discover the past of Canillas de Aceituno, Malaga, with a new app. Credit: Juan Pablo Olmo from Malaga, Spain, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A new app will allow users to discover the past of the beautiful town of Canillas de Aceituno, located in the east of the province of Malaga.

A new web application created by the telecommunications company Telefónica, in collaboration with MyStreetBook and Arkikus, will open a window into the past and allow people to discover the heritage of the municipality of Canillas de Aceituno virtually.

A virtual reconstruction tour will soon allow both locals and visitors to the area to observe the buildings and architecture of 16th-century Canillas de Aceituno in an immersive experience using their own smartphone, tablet or computer.

On August 14, Vicente Campos, the mayor, said: “This adventure will place the municipality of Canillas de Aceituno at the forefront of historical reconstruction and virtual reality technologies applied to tourism.”

Users will be able to access the innovative tool through an exclusive web application for the project, via the MyStreetBook platform or on the Town Hall’s own tourism website.

This virtual reconstruction is part of a project funded by a tourism grant awarded to Canillas de Aceituno last year for the implementation of information and communication technologies in municipal tourism resources (MUNITIC).

