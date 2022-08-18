Top EastEnders star quits the long-running BBC soap for “new challenges”

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 15:23

TAKING to Instagram on Thursday, August 18, one of EastEnders’ top stars has revealed that she has already filmed her final scenes after quitting the show.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie in the long-running BBC soap EastEnders and is considered one of the show’s top stars, has quit. Writing on social media, Rose said: “It’s been incredibly special to be @bbceastenders first regular deaf actor.

“However, now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.”

The 27-year-old added: “I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: “I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

“We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success.”

Rose first appeared as Frankie Lewis in 2020 playing Mick’s daughter.

As well as being the soap’s first regular deaf actor, Rose also became the first deaf contestant to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

She memorably dance with Giovanni Pernice and won the nineteenth series of the hit BBC show.

Then earlier this year, she became the first celebrity to sign a bedtime story on CBeebies.

Fans reacted to the news.

One person wrote: “Good luck!! The things you’ve achieved so for have been amazing.”

Another said: “I will miss Frankie best of luck Rose for the future.”

“Wishing you lots of luck for a well-deserved happy future career. Go fly & spread your wings & let’s hope you don’t have to go back to the square,” another person wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.