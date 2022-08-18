By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 12:53

BREAKING: Elche's popular tourist Carabassi beach closed 'temporarily' due to contamination. Image: Adriana Iacob/Shutterstock.com

ELCHE police and Elche council issued a warning on Thursday, August 18 that the Carabassi beach “will remain temporarily closed from today due to the detection of short-lived contamination in the bathing area.”

Elche Local Police are monitoring the situation at the popular Carabassi beach, which is located in the tourist hotspot of Gran Alacant, while health authorities are working so that the area can be reopened to bathing as soon as possible.

“The Carabassi beach between walkways 1 and 2 is CLOSED to bathing due to the detection of a short-term contamination period,” Elche police wrote on Twitter.

“The measure will be maintained until the regional services confirm values consistent with water quality suitable for bathing.”

⚠️ Se CIERRA al baño la playa del #Carabassí, tramo entre pasarelas 1 y 2, por detección de periodo de contaminación de corta duración 👉🏼 Se mantendrá la medida hasta que los servicios autonómicos confirmen valores acordes con una calidad de agua apta para el baño pic.twitter.com/gFmsv4GVaj — Policía Local Elche (@policiaelche) August 18, 2022

According to early reports, it appears that a faecal spill from the toilets may have led to the beach and waters being contaminated.

“We regret the immediate closure of the beach and we will try to find out the origin as soon as possible so that it will reopen soon,” Elche’s Councillor María José Martínez said on Thursday, August 18.

Informacion reported that Martínez believed that the faecal spill could have been the result of a discharge from the Santa Pola treatment plant.

Recently, the beaches of Arenales del Sol and Carabassi had their footbaths fixed after several complaints from residents that they hadn’t been working for some time.

Both beaches have experienced a huge surge in tourists from May onwards, however, Elche’s mayor of Tourism of Elche, Carles Molina, said at the time that “the summer bathing season doesn’t start until July 1.”

Her comment angered a lot of local residents and tourists who felt that the footbaths should have been fixed in the easter holidays when the beaches started getting busier.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.