Eleanora’s falcon: Protected species rescued and released into Mallorca’s Sa Dragonera

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 17:51

Eleanora's falcon: A protected species was rescued and released into Mallorca's Sa Dragonera. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

A specimen of the protected species Eleanora’s falcon, endemic to Mallorca, has successfully been saved and returned to its natural habitat in Sa Dragonera.

The Consortium for the Recovery of Fauna of the Balearic Islands (COFIB) has released a type of falcon known as Eleanora’s falcon (Falco eleonorae) into the Sa Dragonera Natural Park, from where it had been rescued.

The bird was spotted in the sea by a Sa Dragonera guard, and it was unable to fly away. The COFIB was notified and checked its state of health before releasing it back into its habitat, which it did as soon as possible so as not to interfere with the breeding season.

On August 9, the vice-president of the Consell de Mallorca and councillor of Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot, thanked the COFIB and said: “As a protected species endemic to the Mediterranean coast, the population of falcons of the Natural Park of Sa Dragonera is very important.”

Sa Dragonera is home to one of the Balearic Islands’ most important populations of Eleanora’s falcon. In the archipelago, however, it has a temporary presence, as it arrives in spring from Madagascar to breed and leaves again in the autumn.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.