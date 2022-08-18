By Guest Writer • 18 August 2022 • 12:50

Students in Gibraltar received their A-Level results on August 18 Credit: Gibraltar Government

GIBRALTAR Students obtained 95 per cent passes at A-Levels on August 18 despite expectations that marking would be tougher than during the pandemic.

For the past two years, summer examinations have not been able to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, students were awarded grades using the evidence compiled by their teachers.

As part of the return to summer examinations, boards in the United Kingdom have set their grade boundaries based on a profile which reflects the midpoint between the grades issued in 2021 and the pre-pandemic grading.

Despite the changes in grade boundaries and the anticipated impact that these might have, the examination results at the three Government institutions who deliver A-Level/Level 3 courses have achieved an overall pass rate of 95 per cent across the three institutions.

This is an improvement in relation to the pre-pandemic years of 2017, 2018, and 2019, where the overall pass rates were 92 per cent, 94 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

Additionally, this also represents an improvement in relation to the 2020 scholar’s results, who achieved an overall pass rate of 91 per cent but a 2 per cent drop in comparison to the 2021 cohort, who achieved an overall pass rate of 97 per cent across the three institutions.

Despite the relative normality of Gibraltar schools’ functioning in the last academic year, this academic cycle will have been an extremely challenging one for students and teachers as these latest students have completed their GCE examinations this year without ever having sat or experienced formal summer examination sessions.

19 students attained three grade As or above, giving them opportunity to apply for the status of Gibraltar Scholar and this is an unprecedented number of students attaining this status.

Minister for Education, John Cortes, congratulated both students and teachers on their hard work and efforts. He said: “I am as you can imagine extremely pleased at our results – they are a reflection of the hard work put in by students and teachers in these difficult and highly disrupted last two years.

“So, my congratulations to those who achieved what they wanted and encouragement to those who did not. The future is ahead for all of them.

