By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 8:13

Grupo Platinum property of the week: An incredible country house. Image - Grupo Platinum

FOUR BEDROOM, three bathroom country house with a private plot, pool, and parking available through Grupo Platinum. €349.000. Pilar de Jaravia, San Juan de Los Terreros. Heaven is this home! Love at first sight!

Incredible COUNTRY HOUSE situated on a private plot in an idyllic and privileged location. A truly special location with a beautiful mountain backdrop, sea views and yet a short distance to the best blue flag beaches in Andalucia, San Juan de Los Terreros. In the immediate vicinity of the Aguilon mountain, living at one with nature, a short drive to the Aguilon golf course, a few metres from the Mina Rica, the largest Geode in Europe and a train station in the village.

This beautiful private detached home on a 677 metre plot is the perfect place for all the family, whatever your interests, golf, walking, swimming, pool, bird watching, shopping or just relaxing, there are activities for all the family. This house is unique and must be seen to feel its beauty, call the Grupo Platinum Estates team on 950 466 112.

As soon as you enter through the entrance gate you are taken over by the beauty of the space. The completely walled, and private plot, with electric gate entry. This property has been designed and built with love and care, in a style that is fit for the type of house and its surroundings. A driveway, with a covered pergola for shaded parking. The property currently has two parts, each with its own door of entry and exit, great for a large family or friends. With lots of options to make changes, depending on your wishes.

A large courtyard in the middle of two buildings, both have a complete roof terrace with sea views. One side of the house currently has a hallway, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and another room destined for a bedroom, but currently used for a lounge. A lovely courtyard at the back of the building with a terrace to sit and enjoy the sea views.

On the other side of the courtyard, is another house with a hallway, toilet, large bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a huge lounge with a dining area off and a completely modern American­style kitchen, granite worktops and plenty of storage space. Leading off is a large covered porch area, with glass curtains allowing the outside in on a chilly day, and leaving open the rest of the time, enjoying the incredible views, this area is home to an outdoor kitchen with a built­in sink and storage area and fridge. Plenty of space for sofas and chairs to enjoy al fresco dining all year round in whichever spot you choose.

The terrace leads to the swimming pool area with more huge terraces for the whole family to enjoy the water and of course the views. Surrounded by gardens with easily maintained trees and plants.

REF: SJPD31C

349,000 euros

This really is a home not to be missed, a rare opportunity to live in this lovely place, call us on 950 466 112 to arrange a viewing in person or on live link.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.