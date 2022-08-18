Leprechauns win La Nucia’s Costume Parade competition

By Annie Dabb • 18 August 2022 • 16:05
Image - Dia de Sant Patrici: Pixel-shot/shutterstock
This year, 19 parades took part in this traditional costume parade of the “Festes d’Agost” in which 100s of people congregated along the Avenida Marina Baixa.
Having been two years since the last celebration of this kind due to the covid pandemic, La Nucia’s Costume Parade returned in full force as one of the most important events of the “Festes d’Agost”. The event had the biggest turnout in the whole region of la Marina Baixa.
In 2019, the last time the event was held, only 12 parades took part. Themes for the parades this year included “Transformers”, “Mario Kart”, “Beer”, “Game of Thrones”, “Aladdin” and “Saint Patrick”.
