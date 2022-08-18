Lux Mundi Torre del Mar visits cave houses of Guadix, Granada

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 9:59

Lux Mundi Torre del Mar has visited the cave houses of Guadix, Granada. Credit: Lux Mundi

The most recent excursion organised by Lux Mundi Torre del Mar was a visit to the city of Guadix, in the province of Granada.

A group of friends of Lux Mundi, Torre del Mar, recently went on a day trip to Guadix, which is about 50 km away from Granada. It is a fascinating place where almost half its inhabitants live underground in a large troglodyte district.

On arrival, the group met the guide and got on the tourist train that would take them to the cave houses. The train wound its way through the narrow streets whilst the passengers listened to a commentary about the history of the area.

They visited the Ermita de Gracia cave church, which had a beautiful display of nativity scenes from around the world; the cave museum, a treasure trove of how life was in days gone by; the spectacular Mirador de la Magdalena viewpoint; two cave houses and the cathedral. They had plenty of free time before the return journey to Torre del Mar.

A most enjoyable day was had by all and Lux Mundi would like to thank all who supported the excursion, which will enable them to continue their charitable work.

