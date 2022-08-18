Malaga airport barely affected on last day of current strike action in Spain by Ryanair cabin crew

By Chris King • 18 August 2022 • 21:55

Image of a Ryanair jet. Credit: Rebius/Shutterstock.com

The last day of the latest round of strike action in Spain by Ryanair cabin crew had very little impact on Malaga airport.

As reported by the USO union this Thursday, August 18, up until 1pm, a total of 27 delays had occurred at the two Andalucian airports of Malaga and Sevilla. This is the result of the latest strike action convened by the union representing Ryanair cabin crew workers (TCP) in Spain.

Specifically, 18 of the delayed flights were in the Malaga-Costa del Sol facility, affecting six departures and twelve arrivals. Another nine, including three departures and six arrivals, occurred at Sevilla’s San Pablo airport.

There were no flight cancellations reported nationally. As far as delays are concerned, Palma de Mallorca airport, with 37, was the one most-affected. Barcelona’s El Prat saw 27; Madrid-Barajas, with 15; Alicante, with 12; Valencia and Ibiza, with six each; Girona, with five, and Santiago, with two delays.