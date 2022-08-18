Mallorca hospital at forefront of cutting-edge medicine in Spain with advanced cancer treatments

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 14:40

A Mallorca hospital is at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine in Spain with advanced cancer treatments. Credit: Balearic Islands Government

Son Espases University Hospital in Mallorca is now part of a network of Spanish medical centres that are accredited to offer a type of advanced cancer treatment.

The Haematology and Haemotherapy Service of Son Espases University Hospital in Palma plans to treat between 20 and 25 blood cancer patients each year with CAR T-cell advanced therapies. In June, the Spanish Ministry of Health incorporated this hospital, along with 13 other hospitals in Spain, into the network of centres accredited to offer this type of treatment.

The authorisation was given thanks to the hospital’s long experience in stem cell transplantation. The use of these therapies puts Son Espases at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine in Spain, and patients from other autonomous communities can be referred for treatment at Son Espases. The Haematology Service at the hospital is provided by a multidisciplinary and highly qualified team of professionals.

CAR T-cell therapy consists of extracting the patient’s immune cells, genetically modifying them in the laboratory and then infusing them so that they attack cancerous cells. This is an important step because it allows the patient’s own immune system to eradicate the tumour, without the side effects of chemotherapy on other organs and tissues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.