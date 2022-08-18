Marbella moments with Nicole King: Thanks for watching

By Laura Kemp • 18 August 2022 • 8:05

Picking up my new car ;)

For Marbella to thrive all year round we must become self-sufficient and that is where the residents come in. It took the lockdown for many business owners to realise just how significant we are; if there are no tourists, then what?

However, in a holiday resort such as ours, to truly get our message across needs more than just a sales approach if there’s any intention of entering the market and establishing allies. One shouldn’t limit the message to just the target market either; personal recommendations are key here and as we never really know who we’re sitting next to, or whom they may know, no one is irrelevant or unworthy of engagement; each one of us could unwittingly be just the “in” we were hoping for.

Marbella Now on RTV Marbella is dedicated to these people: everyday residents who share their experiences and insights on everyday matters: from business ventures to investment, legalities, marketing, health and activities. Following Marbella Now is an easy way for investors, entrepreneurs and businesses of any nature to appreciate the idiosyncrasies of marketing and creating brand awareness to such an international audience.

A lot can be learned from “Joe Public” so I hope you engage with the programme and enjoy getting to know our neighbours. This week, Marbella Now – #MN360, welcomes Jens-Ebert Nordbjerg. Jen’s approach to music is quite different from any other pianist or teacher I’ve ever met. He’s like a musical intellect that speaks the language of music as opposed to reading notes and although very precise in nature, has a very free and easy style with his improvisations and performances. He gives piano lessons to all levels and produces music and teaches that too, as well as writing jingles and performing locally. Ps. I’m thoroughly enjoying my piano lessons and his style of teaching.

Tania Mather is another emblematic member of our community, sharing her understanding of the benefits we can find in nature, water and sound to heal our emotional and physical selves. I personally enjoy her “energy” and always feel very peaceful when she’s around, which is quite incongruous because she has a vivacious nature. I’m looking forward to trying her wellness recommendations as no matter how positive we are, I know I can always do with a little help to keep that feeling of vitality whilst also remaining calm.

Katheryn Stevenson is one of the most down-to-earth people you could ever meet, ironic as she was truly living the fast life when I first met her: being that she rented luxury fast cars for a living. Since the lockdown and consequences thereof she’s challenged her abilities to adapt to a lifestyle more in accordance with the times and branched out with her services; certainly a woman to watch.

You can also attend the VIP, invitation only fashion show at Ferrari Rosso Corsa by influencer Debbie Wingham; boasting the largest showroom of Ferraris in Europe!

#MN360 was recorded at Umbrellas Bar & Barbers at Marbella Arena; thank you for watching and sharing.

