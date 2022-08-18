Nerja organises Great Treasure Hunt and other activities for young people throughout August

By Tamsin Brown • 18 August 2022 • 23:41

Nerja has organised a Great Treasure Hunt and other activities for young people throughout August. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

A family-oriented Great Treasure Hunt is just one of the activities that Nerja’s Department of Young People has organised for residents this August.

Throughout the month of August, the Youth Information Centre in Nerja is hosting a series of free workshops and activities for young people that have been organised by the Youth Association of Nerja with the collaboration of the Department of Young People of the Nerja Town Hall.

The first activity, a cosplay workshop dedicated to Japanese animation, took place on August 13 and was given by the Malaga cosplayers Martoscosplay, La_Holiiiwis, Iris_23_x and Porcosplay.

The next activity, a Great Treasure Hunt, will take place on August 20 at 6pm. The activity is aimed at the whole family, with questions and riddles to be solved in different places and commercial establishments around Nerja. There will be prizes for the winners and runners-up.

Finally, at 5pm on August 26, the Youth Information Centre will host a workshop on safe sex, which will be given by professionals from the Nerja Health Centre. This activity is for over-16s only and has limited places, so prior registration is required.

Registration can be done via email at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at 641471075.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.