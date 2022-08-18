Next cryptocurrencies to shake the crypto market- Litecoin, Zilliqa, and Hypaswap

By EWN • 18 August 2022 • 14:30

For years, cryptocurrency exchanges have introduced native coins to improve user benefits and promote competitiveness in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market. It was beneficial to provide affordable prices and user-friendly services. Platform cryptocurrencies started to develop as soon as exchanges realized they could attract more users by offering special advantages only accessible through their native coins.

The Hypaswap (HYPA) Token is a brand-new cryptocurrency that will likely experience a bullish rally. Hypaswap (HYPA) has prospects that seem optimistic because it provides its clients with a range of opportunities. In addition, two extra cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on are Litecoin (LTC) and Zilliqa (ZIL), which have been around for a while.

Lightning fast work – Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is typically recognised as the first alternative cryptocurrency (LTC). It was launched on October 13, 2011, and is currently one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, intended to be “the silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Like Bitcoin, Litecoin (LTC) runs on an open-source blockchain that isn’t controlled by a single institution (BTC). To ensure that new transactions do not conflict with the blockchain’s transaction history, each Litecoin (LTC) node operator keeps a copy of each blockchain. Miners help process new transactions by including them in recently mined blocks.

The inflation of Litecoin is controlled through a halving method. Its dependability is a key quality that works in its favor. It was initially developed to satisfy the developers’ concerns that the mining process for Bitcoin was becoming more centralized, making it more difficult for a few major mining organisations to control the market.

This cryptocurrency has now developed into a mineable coin and a peer-to-peer payment system, despite this it finally failed to prevent commercial miners from controlling the majority of Litecoin mining. Now, traders and speculators who base their price predictions on the cryptocurrency’s limited supply and issuance limits are also fond of it.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

The concept for Zilliqa (ZIL) was developed in 2017 and released for sale as an ERC-20 token for the first time in 2018. The tokens were then transferred to the Zilliqa mainnet, which was formally launched in 2019. The token exchange came to an end in February 2020.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a strong, decentralised cryptocurrency with enormous potential. Its blockchain can conduct transactions using a native token that is issued by its developers.

The native cryptocurrency of the Zilliqa blockchain is called Zilliqa Token (ZIL). The public blockchain Zilliqa (ZIL) was developed to solve the scalability and throughput issues that numerous cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, are now facing. To accomplish this, Zilliqa uses sharding, a technique that separates the network into nodes that carry out tasks concurrently and speeds up transactions while offering a scalable and secure platform.

Buy HypaSwap Here

Hypaswap (HYPA)

The Ethereum blockchain served as the basis for the creation of the decentralized finance (DeFi) currency known as HypaSwap (HYPA). Lenders and borrowers can now trade financial assets through a liquidity pool thanks to the development of HypaSwap (HYPA).

Additionally, HypaSwap (HYPA) established a thorough framework for community members to actively engage in activities beyond borrowing and lending. Staking and collateral trading are examples of these activities. A complete breakdown of the token is offered in this article.

All the lenders whose money was utilized share the money when a borrower pays off their loan with interest, they each get a slice of the interest rate. The collateral will be sold to pay back the lenders if the borrower defaults on payments. HypaSwap’s (HYPA) benefits also incentivize lenders to maintain lending and lock in for lengthy periods of time because lending is what keeps the protocol running. The presale of the token will commence in a few weeks and the first stage will go at a discount of 6%.

If you’d like more information on Hypaswap (HYPA) and its plans for market domination, take a look at this article.

