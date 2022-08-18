One dead and five injured in traffic accident in Malaga municipality of Teba

By Chris King • 18 August 2022 • 23:25

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

A traffic accident in the Malaga municipality of Teba left one dead and five injured.

As reported by 112 Emergencies Andalucia today, Thursday, August 18, a woman died and five other people were been injured in a traffic accident that occurred in the Malaga town of Teba.

The incident took place at Km94 of the A-384. 112 received the first of several emergency calls at around 5pm, alerting the operator to the accident, in which there were two vehicles involved.

A 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance was immediately deployed to the location, complete with a team of medics. An emergency helicopter was also dispatched, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and Teba Civil Protection.

The emergency services confirmed the death in the accident of a woman, of which no further data has emerged. Another five injured people were evacuated by the health services to the Antequera hospital.

According to Civil Protection sources, among the injured are reported to be another woman, who was subsequently transferred by helicopter, and three men.

