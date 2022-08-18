Pro-wrestling fans in Europe react to exciting announcement from WWE

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 19:50

WORLD Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced on Thursday, August 18 that the company was set to launch an exciting new venture in Europe.

Pro-wresting fans took to social media to react to the news that the WWE’s NXT brand will create an all-new ‘NXT Europe’, which is set to launch in 2023.

Ex-WWE champ Shawn Michaels, who currently works as WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Creative

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK.”

NXT UK was launched by WWE in 2016 and featured British talents such Doudrop and Butch, who now wrestle on the WWE main roster.

“NXT Europe will reimagine the brand and its talent pipeline with a Pan European focus,” the company said.

It added: “Prior to the debut of NXT Europe, Worlds Collide, a premium live event featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars, will be presented live on Sunday, September 4 at 4 pm ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.”

WWE legend Triple H said: “The growth of #WWENXT to include all of Europe will not only bring diversity and opportunity to in-ring competition, but also recruitment and development of athletes from around the world. @WWE wants the best from around the globe!!!”

The growth of #WWENXT to include all of Europe will not only bring diversity and opportunity to in-ring competition, but also recruitment and development of athletes from around the world. @WWE wants the best from around the globe!!! https://t.co/QInphcIVe8 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2022

‘The Game’ is now believed to be in charge of most of the major decisions at the professional wrestling company after Vince McMahon stepped away following a string of accusations against him.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the formation of NXT Europe for 2023.

Peacock TV were first to comment: “Passport is ready.”

Passport is ready — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 18, 2022

One person wrote: “This will be exciting.”

This will be exciting https://t.co/GtawIDXpiJ — Chris Durham (@MoneyMakerChris) August 18, 2022

Another said: “Already bigger and better than AEW.”

Already bigger and better than AEW. — David Lee (@DavidLee8885) August 18, 2022

Another person wrote: “WWE is set to launch NXT Europe in 2023. Big W by Triple H.”

WWE is set to launch NXT Europe in 2023. Big W by Triple H — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) August 18, 2022

“Genuinely gutted about NXT UK. Yes it was basically NXT Europe from the beginning with the inclusion of talent from everywhere, but it genuinely re-lit my passion for wrestling with the greatest title reign (for me) of the last 20+ years. Thank you for the memories,” said another person.

Genuinely gutted about NXT UK. Yes it was basically NXT Europe from the beginning with the inclusion of talent from everywhere, but it genuinely re-lit my passion for wrestling with the greatest title reign (for me) of the last 20+ years. Thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/jW9TsaJP4g — Matt Tennant (@BruiserM8) August 18, 2022

The announcement of NXT Europe comes after former WWE champ and Hollywood action hero John Cena said that in ‘a world surrounded by hate, greed and violence, wrestling is hope.’

