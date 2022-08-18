Proprivex, built on Avalanche blockchain, could be the next big thing over this crypto dip

By EWN • 18 August 2022 • 11:30

The concept of cryptocurrencies is not new. The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has thrived since 2009. It was designed as a decentralised currency with no government involvement. As of July 2022, more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies, all of which were inspired by bitcoin, have been developed.

Avalanche, which goes by the name AVAX, is one such cryptocurrency. Despite being relatively new, the Avalanche platform now houses Proprivex’s Blockchain. Continue reading to learn more.

Avalanche (AVAX) – The fastest blockchain?

Ava Labs introduced the Avalanche platform and AVAX coin in 2020. Avalanche is a platform for smart contracts that use the proof of stake mechanism. The Avalanche platform, which claims to be the quickest and safest cryptocurrency platform currently in use, also allows anybody to launch their coin.

Avalanche is built to be a network of tens of thousands of subnets to enable a very stable currency. The goal is to create a diverse, decentralied, linked network of blockchains composed of several individuals and locations.

It is well known that Avalanche has one of the quickest transaction rates and presents a serious threat to the Ethereum network. It is a smart-contract platform, so programmers may make self-executing applications that handle the purchase and sell agreements.

This provides an even sturdier framework for Proprivex, considering the delicate applications’ complexities. The developers will be able to leverage Avalanche to its fullest and create back channels for the proper functioning for better asset management and trading.

Proving it’s here to stay – Proprivex (PPX)

Proprivex (PPX) is a digital asset and currency trading and portfolio management tool that aims to assist customers in managing their different portfolios from a single platform.

Traditional financial assets are subject to certain restrictions and are treated differently from crypto assets. The dangers, volatility, security issues, and markets are all unique.

With the bulk of their aspects contrasting, it is only natural that they are managed by specialised organisations, platforms, and only professionals in these industries. This is especially true given the number of exchanges and wallets that traders must maintain. This is where Avalanche (AVAX) comes in. Proprivex (PPX) is focused on making blockchain accessible to everyone.

There have previously been self-described specialists in crypto assets managing buyers’ portfolios like you and anybody else willing to listen. Still, they haven’t lived up to their claims. This makes the dilemma in the crypto sector more serious. It is simpler to deny the advantages of blockchain technology and crypto-assets because of their distrust-less nature and the inflated perception they have received in the mainstream media.

New cryptocurrency buyers want asset managers that are open and trustworthy. Crypto customers desire a safe trading platform that provides the best stake returns for their tokens. Additionally, everyone needs a safe, community-driven, easy, engaging, and trust-less environment. Proprivex (PPX) aims to provide a useful platform that meets each of these requirements.

Their goal is to build a society where the needs of people come before financial gain and where investors can rest easy knowing that their funds are safe and properly handled.

We are essentially living in the age of digitalisation, and whether you are interested in financial services or working with NFTs, akin to AVAX, PPX provides a unique client experience. Also, did we mention that buyers will receive a 10% bonus on all deposits made with BTC? Do yourself a favor and dive in.

Proprivex Token (PPX)

