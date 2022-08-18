Putin’s ally Kadyrov allegedly sending massive Chechen reinforcements into Ukraine

By Chris King • 18 August 2022 • 20:11
Image of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com
As reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense today, Thursday, August 18, on its Telegram page, the country’s secret service has acquired new intelligence about the flow of massive reinforcements from Chechnya to the Russian armed forces in the Donbas region.
Vladimir Putin has a loyal ally in 46-year-old Ramzan Akhmatovitch Kadyrov, the dreaded president of the Chechen Republic from the city of Grozny. Kadyrov has been sending powerful units to the frontline since the beginning of the invasion. His Chechen units were instrumental in the capture of Mariupol and the almost complete annihilation of the Azov battalions.
The Russian armed forces are also currently receiving reinforcements from many other regions. A few months ago, the various political administrative districts were ordered to set up volunteer associations made up of very well-paid army veterans.
Based on these requirements, up to 30,000 more experienced and well-trained Russian soldiers are expected to arrive at the front in Ukraine in the coming days, as reported by exxpress.at.
